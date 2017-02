× Nokia rumored to be bringing back much loved model 3310

A favorite mobile phone that hasn’t been seen for a while is reportedly making a comeback.

The Nokia 3310 will once again be made according to tech writer Evan Blass.

He reports a modern version of the phone, known for long-lasting battery life and for being nearly indestructible, is on the way.

The official announcement is expected February 26.

Whether the phone will be offered in the United States is unknown.