Neighbors react to shooting of 10-year-old girl in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old girl is fighting for her life at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

According to police, the young girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a bullet in her apartment complex Monday night.

“I didn’t move and it was one round of shots. Then it stopped, then another round and that’s when someone started running and screaming, ‘You shot my child. You shot my baby,'” said one neighbor.

The neighbor didn’t want her face shown but said prayer was the only peace she could provide with the chaos around her. She said the 10-year-old shooting victim lives in the unit just below her at the Goodwill Village Apartments.

“I didn’t move, I just sit down and prayed and cried. Begged the Lord for the child’s life,” added the neighbor.

Police said it looks like someone shot at the apartment Monday night and the bullet went through a window, hitting the little girl.

“Always on the move, always running and playing, always have some more children with her. She’s that type of little girl,” said the victim’s neighbor.

Bright and early this morning Memphis Police Association President Michael Williams was up expressing his frustration with the uptick in crime on social media.

“That bullet has to go somewhere and unfortunately this time it happened to be a 10 year old,” added Williams.

This is the latest act of violence, but it’s not the first. In the last two years, police have investigated at least three shootings at the apartment complex.

According to Williams, the answer to keeping neighborhoods safe is recruiting and retaining more officers in Memphis.

“Will police officers solve the problem all together? No it won’t but if we have a presence in the community it prevents some of these incidences from happening,” added Williams.

Police have not released released any suspect information.

If you know anything call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.