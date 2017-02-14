× Man pleads guilty to murder of recent MUS grad

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Andrae Tewari was arrested and charged less than a month after the crime, which happened in May 2015. He admitted to shooting and killing Frank Gaines Whitington, an 18-year-old recent graduate of Memphis University School, in the parking lot of the Champion Hills Apartments.

Tewari entered his guilty plea in January, according to District Attorney General D. Michael Dunavant. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He also received a five-year sentence for robbery, to be served consecutively, and a three-year sentence for introduction of contraband into a penal institution, to be served concurrently. Both of those charges are unrelated to the second-degree murder charge, the DA said.