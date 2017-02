× Man dead after shooting and being run over by car in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A man is dead after being shot and run over in Clarksdale.

Police found 32-year-old Earl Baines near East Tallahatchie and Hicks Street Monday night.

Clarksdale Police are looking for a silver or gray car with two black males inside the vehicle.

The vehicle should have damage to the front part of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call 662-621-8151.