Man attacked, robbed in his driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The unclaimed newspaper lying in the driveway says it all.

"I hate to see them go. They were good neighbors."

The home on Philsdale, once home to three men, now sits empty after what happened to one of them in the middle of the driveway.

"I heard some yelling. I heard somebody smacking him," said neighbor Kevin Hernandez.

The incident reportedly happened February 1 around 7 p.m. The victim said three men with guns, including 18-year-old Demarquarious Smith, made him lie on the ground while they rummaged through his pockets and took his keys. They then made him unlock his front door so they could rob the place.

Police said two men did the robbing while the third held the victim at gunpoint. He allegedly made the victim log out of all the accounts on his phone then hit him over the head with his gun.

After the men fled in the victim's car, he ran for help.

"I didn`t know what was going on. I thought they were just friends, but as soon as the neighbor came, he had blood all over his face," said Hernandez.