High school senior goes above and beyond for Valentines Day

HOLMEN, Wis. –A day all about sharing the love can make some people feel surprisingly alone, but Holmen High School senior Zack Peterson has an easy way to fix that.

“I am handing out roses to every girl the school.”

So weeks of planning, hours of prep work and $450 later, Peterson rolled in Valentines Day morning with a cart full of hundreds of roses.

“It’ll be well worth it,” Peterson said.

“He’s got the biggest heart,” said Rachel Peterson. “He doesn’t do things for a reaction, he does them because he’s truly, truly kind.”

Freshman through senior classes came in one by one.

“We got in here and were like what’s going on?” said senior Maddy Piotrowski. “Then we saw the flowers and everybody freaked out. The amount of girl noises was insane.”

Piotrowski said the single rose turned her whole day around.

“I just can’t believe it, like this is the first time I’ve ever gotten flowers from anyone.”

Peterson’s sister Abigail said she was just as surprised as everyone else.

“I don’t have a boyfriend so I wouldn’t be getting anything else, which I know a lot of other girls are, so this was really nice because they probably won’t get anything else, so it’s really nice to get it at all.”

She added that some of the girls left the room crying.

And the flowers weren’t just for the students.

“Plus the lunch ladies, office ladies, guidance counselors, and my mom she got a bouquet this morning.”

It’s a simple reminder this Valentines Day that love has no limits.

“I’m so proud of him, and someday some girl is going to be pretty darn lucky,” said his mother.