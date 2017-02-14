× Helena-West Helena police car set on fire

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Someone set a police car on fire in Helena-West Helena early Tuesday morning.

Police said the officer was on duty but wasn’t in the car at the time.

The officer heard a loud popping sound while he was inside an apartment in the 400 block of Adams Street, and when he then looked outside, he saw his car was on fire, police said.

Firefighters put it out, but the car, which police said was valued at $28,000, was destroyed.

Chief Virgil Green said it’s clear the officer’s car was targeted, but the motive is unclear at this time.

Police are looking for the suspect or suspects. The Arkansas State Police is helping in the investigation.