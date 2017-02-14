Guns, ammo stolen from home in Brighton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Tenn. -- Bloomington. It`s a quiet street in Brighton, about 45 minutes outside of Downtown Memphis.

"We do patrol that area a lot. We probably make four or five trips in that neighborhood a day."

Which is why police were surprised a home was burglarized around lunch time on January 29. The thief got away with jewelry, boxes of ammo and more than five different types of guns.

"We`ve had weapons taken from vehicles, but not this many weapons at one time," said Brighton Police Chief Mike Durham.

While police investigated this burglary, they learned this wasn`t the first time the home was targeted.

In 2009 there was another break in at the same house and guns were taken. One of the guns ended up in a homicide in Memphis.

In the most recent burglary, police said the crook is someone who knows his way around the house. There was no sign of a break-in. Police said they entered through the garage and even knew the passcodes to get inside.