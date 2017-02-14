Father speaks about 10-year-old daughter shot in the head, police search for gunman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A little girl's family is hoping for the best after she was shot in North Memphis Monday night.

The father of 10-year-old Vynnitra Dobbs told WREG she had surgery at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Tuesday afternoon. She will be sedated for the next 24 to 48 hours.

In the daylight you can see the bullet hole. The bullet that pierced the window also struck 10-year-old Vynnitra.

"By the grace of God the bullet didn`t go into her brain. Her skull stopped the bullet," said her father.

Dobbs is holding out hope he`ll see her contagious smile again soon.

"Laughs. She laughs all the time.She didn`t have nothing to do with it. She didn`t have nothing to do with it. She didn`t have nothing to do with nothing. She`s so innocent," said Dobbs.

Dobbs is convinced the bullet that went through his apartment and hit his little girl inside was meant for him. He walked me through what he says led up to the chaotic crime scene.

He said he was outside his house when a man he recognized but doesn't know by name approached him. The man began yelling at him, telling him to leave the area. Dobbs said he knew he had a gun so he went inside his apartment to get away.

"I came back outside, ended up talking to some neighbors on the side we hear four shots boom, boom, boom, boom."

Dobbs said he didn`t really think much of the gunshots; unfortunately gunfire is common in the area. A few minutes later he went back inside his and saw the unthinkable.

"Went in the house my little brother said my baby had been shot, her mama had her, she was trying to keep her woke," he explained.

Dobbs believes the man who pulled the trigger is the same person who confronted him.

"I know he's the shooter. I know he is, I know he is. You ain't ever shooting the person that you shooting at. It`s always gonna be someone innocent," he said.

Now this father is re-evaluating things.

"I don`t know if it`s a call for me. It could be my wake up call. I don`t know.' I`m never leaving her no more I know that she aint ever going out my sight no more"

He has a message for the shooter.

"Just turn they self in. Just turn yourself in. Just show my child that you didn`t mean to do it."

Last check with the Memphis Police Department the shooter is still on the run.

Dobbs said he appreciates all of the support and prayers. He said even the principal of Vynnitra's school, Douglass Elementary, came to pray for her at the hospital.