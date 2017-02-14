‘Donuts with Dad’ gives fathers a second chance as Valentine’s Day gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- On Tuesday, dads of the students at Winchester Elementary School got a special Valentine's Day present: A chance to get back on their feet.

Over 100 father figures made it to the school for the “Donuts with Dad” event.

The school hosted professionals to help the parents learn how to get their high school diplomas on a budget, they had Department of Motor Vehicle representatives offering information about license reinstatement, Child Support Services to discuss father rights and others spoke about record expungement and finding a job.

“If there’s anything we can do to help make them better dads, make them more productive dads, then that’s what we want to do," said William Taylor, an instruction facilitator at the school.

Memphis police talked about the citizen’s academy, recruitment and what these dads can do to improve their neighborhoods.

“They’re raising families and I’m ecstatic to see that these guys are part of the kids and part of raising their families; that’s what it’s about and it starts at home," said Lt. Colonel Gregory Sanders with the Memphis Police Department.

Dads said it was information they can use or pass along, hoping to help brighten our community.

“You are a role model to your son, your daughter, whoever, you’re a role model to them and if you’re not doing anything that they should be inspired to do something better, then that’s just not good," said Jerrmy Banks.

Memphis Police said they hope to expand these types of events throughout the community as well.