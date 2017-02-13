William Wilson of Mt. Pisgah Middle School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

Memphis, TN- William Wilson of Mt. Pisgah Middle School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.  William teaches 8th grade and says he loves math and algebra and enjoys giving students a chance to love it as much as he does.