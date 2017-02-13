Two Syrian refugee families moving to Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Two Syrian refugee families will move to Memphis in the next couple of days.

All week, local churches and community organizations are coming together to help them get settled.

"We bring them to their new apartment. We have a warm meal that`s culturally appropriate and say 'Welcome to America, we`re glad you`re here,'" said PJ Moore Director of World Relief Memphis.

World Relief Memphis is leading the charge welcoming two Syrian refugee families to the Bluff City this week.

Moore said once they're here, they'll attend health, school and general American Culture orientations.

"Then we help them get set up with their first job within the first three months," said Moore. "Our goal is to have them working, paying taxes and doing all the things just like you and me."

But right now they're focused on donations for the families.

"Couches, dinning room sets, table and chairs," said Moore.

Moore said he wants people to understand when refugees come to America, they want to contribute to society.

"We just had a refugee who became a police officer with the Memphis Police Department," said Moore. "He came awhile ago and finally got to live out his dream of being a police officer."

The families will have refugee status for the first year then they will be eligible to apply for their green card.

We're hearing, the families will arrive in Memphis Tuesday or Wednesday.

If you would like to donate, click here.

You can also visit the organization's Facebook page, here.