Trolley track updates spark confusion, officials say update coming next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The trolley tracks on Main Street near Court Avenue are not all the same.

Between Madison Avenue and South Court, the tracks have been raised and evened. But north of the intersection with South Court, the bricks remain uneven and at ground level.

“You want to make sure if it’s safe for people to get on it then would be a great start," Sherrod Rogers said.

WREG saw crews working on it recently, so we asked the Memphis Area Transit Authority about it.

That’s where he hit a roadblock; MATA officials said the city was doing the work, while city officials said MATA was doing the work.

Neither could figure out what happened.

But MATA has posted an update online: a notice saying experts are re-inspecting Main Street and preparing recommendations to get the track ready for the new fleet.

Riders still wanted answers.

“I don’t know what the slow-down is but time to get them back on track. It’s hurting downtown business a lot,” rider Jimmy Holt said.

Some others didn’t have a preference.

"Whatever is more cost effective for the city would be best,” Rob Tayloe said.

MATA officials say they plan to release more of their trolley reinstatement plan next week.