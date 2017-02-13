× Tigers raise football ticket prices for 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The University of Memphis Athletic Department announced the pricing plan for the 2017 football season, Monday.

Memphis partnered with IMG Learfield Ticketing Solutions to research ticket prices across the American Athletic Conference to gauge how the Tigers stacked up against their conference mates. In the three seating types that compare with our American Athletic Conference (AAC) peers, Memphis ticket prices are ranked ninth in lower sideline seats, 12th in upper sideline seats and 10th in end zone seats. Taken all together, it was discovered that Memphis had the least expensive ticket prices among the 12-school conference.

In order to more effectively compete from a resource standpoint, Memphis will attempt to approach the mean price in the conference. The mean price in the conference is the sixth or seventh-ranked school in each price type. The price adjustment will begin for the 2017 season, which contains seven (7) home games, and features Pac-12 opponent UCLA and AAC-foe Navy.

“I prefer to never raise ticket prices, but as I looked at where we stand relative to the rest of the conference, coupled with rising programmatic costs, we knew we could not remain stationary,” said athletic director Tom Bowen. “We would like to approach the mean prices in our conference in order to continue to provide the resources necessary for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level. We are asking the entire community to join us in this effort to be more competitive from a resource standpoint.”

New for 2017, the Tigers will offer a season ticket discount to Tiger Scholarship Fund members who donate at least at the $100 level. Membership benefits include a season ticket discount on up to six (6) season tickets, a TSF 901 Club card, exclusive team practices, special on-field events, priority access to shop the annual spring game sale, discounts at area businesses, and more. Any account with more than six (6) tickets will require an additional $25 per seat to be eligible for the TSF season-ticket discount.

2017 Ticket Prices:

Premium Chairback Seats: $275, plus a TSF donation

Lower Sideline: $250, or $225 for TSF Members

Upper Sideline: $190, or $170 for TSF Members

Endzone: $130, or $115 for TSF Members

Family Fun Zone (includes four tickets): $350, or $300 for TSF Members

These new prices will still leave Memphis ranked 11th in the conference in season ticket prices and ninth, 12th and ninth in the three comparable seating categories, meaning that the price adjustments are modest.

Season tickets will be on sale on February 13, 2017, and fans will be able to choose between Public and TSF Member pricing. For more detailed information, visit www. GoTigersGo.com/footballtickets or fans can call 901-678-2331.

Single-game tickets will be available in August, but the single-game tickets for the Navy and UCLA home games will not go sale until the Monday of those respective games.

The Tigers are coming off of a third-straight bowl game and the 27 wins over the past three seasons is a new school record. In addition, the Tigers’ recruiting class was ranked as either the best or the second-best class among the group of five conferences and was the best recruiting class in school history.

-www.gotigersgo.com-