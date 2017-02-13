× Police investigating homicide at Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two suspects following a homicide at a Southeast Memphis motel.

Police say one person was killed at the Governors Inn and Suites around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

So far, police haven’t released any details about how the victim died or what led to the killing, which is the city’s 25th homicide of 2017.

Police did confirm they’re looking for two suspects — a man and a woman — who were seen leaving the motel.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.

The Governors Inn and Suites has a long history of problems.

Memphis Police investigated at least three shootings at the motel in 2016.

The motel was briefly shut down in 2014 after being declared a public nuisance by the District Attorney’s Office for drugs and prostitution.