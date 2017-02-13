Police: 63-year-old woman attacked at knife point, robbed while getting groceries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Walking down a sidewalk with her groceries in hand, a 63 year old claims a woman wearing turquoise sweat pants approached her asking for a cigarette.

She was near this street corner off Highland and Bowen around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

What seemed harmless quickly escalated. Police said the stranger ran to her car, grabbed a knife and charged the 63 year old, knocking her to the ground.

The victim said the stranger took her purse with food stamps, an AARP and PayPal card, and a grand total of $5.50 in cash. She even grabbed the $20 worth of groceries she just bought.

"It's just messed up. It's just messed up out here."

Folks in the area were unnerved when they heard about the crime.

"I feel like we are living in the last days. I really have been seeing it all. It doesn't surprise me."

Adrian Jeffries said he's trying to explain the crime to his young kids, who he said just witnessed the end of a robbery a few days ago.

"I had my kids with me and they just robbed Family Dollar. You really can't dodge it."

He and others said they will remain on guard.

The victim said her attacker got away in a turquoise van last seen going east on Bowen.

Police combed the area right after it happened, but have yet to find the suspect.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.