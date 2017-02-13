× Police: 10-year-old girl shot at Goodwill Village Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are seeking answers after a 10-year-old girl was shot at the Goodwill Village Apartments Monday evening.

According to police, they received a call from the child’s mother stating her child had been shot around 8:45 p.m. She said she was rushing the little girl to Methodist North by private vehicle.

When she arrived, the child was in critical condition and had to be rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

It’s unclear how the little girl was shot.