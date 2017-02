HORN LAKE, Miss. — Police in Horn Lake are investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

The shootings were reported around 10:40 Sunday night.

An adult female and a juvenile were found shot at a home in the 3100 block of Cool Springs Drive.

The woman died at the scene, the juvenile is at a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

The woman’s ex-husband, Marvin Verner, was later found at his home dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.