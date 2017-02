× Motorcyclist killed in crash with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died in a crash.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday at Shelby Drive and Mallard Ridge Drive.

The motorcycle and a Chevy Impala were involved.

Police said the motorcyclist died on the scene.

The Chevy Impala driver stayed on the scene after the crash, police said.