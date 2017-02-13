Mississippi blues man Bobby Rush thanks God and fans for his first Grammy win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The stars were shining during the Grammys, music's biggest night of the year.

"For Best Traditional Blues Album the nominees are Lurrie Bell, Joe Bonamassa, Luther Dickinson, Vasti Jackson and Bobby Rush," Grammy announcer said.

Two Mid-Southerners, Luther Dickinson and Bobby Rush, were both nominated in the same category, but only one got the Grammy.

"And the Grammy goes to Porcupine Meat, Bobby Rush," recording artist Mya said.

After more than 60 years of recording the blues, Rush, who's in his mid 80's, won his first Grammy award.

"Wow. Thank God first of all for letting me be here long enough to get one of these," Rush said.

"I said that because this is the 374th record and finally after recording since 1951, I am so thankful," Rush said.

Rush recently told WREG's Alex Coleman "Porcupine Meat" deals with relationships and the difficulty of trying to end bad ones.

"So many times I tried to leave her, but I come back for more. Now that's Porcupine Meat. It's too fat to eat and too lean to throw away." Rush said.

His music is loved in China, Europe and he's greeted by fans back in Memphis on Beale Street.

After his Grammy win, he now wants to reach even more people.

"I want to share my story and my music to a global picture of people and to another level," Rush said.

He said it's because we all have the blues.

"It makes no difference who you are, and if you're black or white, we are all in this thing together. We all have the blues," Rush said.

And for Bobby Rush, he's making sure that with each word, note and foot stomp of his music, the blues will remain alive and well.

Rush was still in Los Angeles Monday doing television interviews with the Hollywood media. He hopes to return to his home in Mississippi in a few days and make an appearance on WREG News Channel 3 Live at 9.