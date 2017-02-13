× Memphis Police install nine Pill Take Back Bins across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to prevent prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands, the Memphis Police Department has set up Pill Take Back Bins throughout the city.

The bins are located in the lobby area at the following police precincts:

Old Allen Station, 3633 New Allen Road

Raines Station, 791 East Raines

Mount Moriah Station, 2602 Mount Moriah

Crump Station, 949 E.H. Crump

Tillman Station, 426 Tillman

North Main Station, 444 North Main

Airways Station, 2234 Truitt

Appling Farms, 6850 Appling Farms Station

Ridgeway Station, 3840 Ridgeway

All of the precincts are fully staffed 24/7, 365 days a year.

In 2016, approximately 122 people died from drug overdoses involving illegal narcotics and prescriptions.