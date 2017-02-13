× Man beaten, robbed by five men near Overton Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Smack in the heart of one of Memphis’ trendiest business districts, a crime too cringeworthy to comprehend.

Police said a man was beaten and robbed by five men Sunday night outside his apartment on Belvedere, just blocks from Overton Square. Their weapon of choice — some type of bat or club.

Robert Williams told WREG he knows the victim.

“He`s a super sweet guy.”

After the beating, police say the victim was robbed of his keys, his wallet and $200 in cash. They also got his bank card, driver’s license and social security card.

To make matters worse, authorities said one of the suspects might live in the very same complex.

WREG’s Luke Jones didn’t find the person, but Williams said having lived here a year, he’s pretty used to hearing some crazy stuff.

“But we have two big dogs, so if anyone tries to get in here, they`ll probably get scared away by my dog. He`s pretty big and scary.”

The victims told police all five suspects appeared to be in their late teens or early 20’s. No other description was given.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.