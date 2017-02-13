× Jerry Sandusky’s son arrested for child sexual abuse

HARRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Jerry Sandusky’s son has been arrested on charges of child sexual abuse.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, is being held on $200,000 bail at Centre County Prison.

He was arrested Monday by Pennsylvania State Police.

He is facing 14 charges, including child sexual abuse, statutory sexual assault, and child pornography.

Jeffrey Sandusky faces a preliminary hearing on Feb. 22.

Jerry Sandusky, the former Penn State football coach, is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence in Greene State Prison on a 45-count conviction for sexual abuse of 10 boys, and he is currently pursuing an appeal in county court near State College.

The university has settled with 33 people over allegations they were sexually abused by Sandusky, and has made total payments to them of $93 million.