Gun found on Tunica County school bus headed to basketball game

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Tunica County resource officers found a gun on a school bus taking students to a basketball game.

It happened Friday night, when Rosa Fort High School was scheduled to play Horn Lake High School.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, resource officers searched the bus before the Rosa Fort students arrived in Horn Lake, and on a second search they found a handgun.

They made the students get back on the bus and go back to Tunica, and the game was canceled, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are looking at surveillance video to figure out who brought the gun.

If you have any information about this, call Tunica Crime Stoppers at (662) 910-0400.