Guitar burglary suspects arrested in Little Rock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. -- Two men are in custody in Arkansas, accused of burglarizing a Bartlett instrument store.

Little Rock Police said Malik Denson, 18, of Millington and Tyler Cannon, 19, of Memphis used a blow torch to break in to Revolve Guitar and Music Shop on Stage Road.

Police said the two men used a blow torch to break in around 3 a.m. Sunday.

“It was used to bend the bars on the windows in the back,” Revolve owner Geoff Albert said.

He said the burglars took nine guitars and ditched another three on the way out.

He said the damage and lost property totaled around $6,000.

“Guitars have value. They’re usually in demand and easy to sell. But guitars have serial numbers and they’re usually easy to track too,” he said.

After the burglary, Albert followed a protocol he said guitar stores often use; he alerted other instrument stores in the area about what happened, including Guitar Center on Stage Road.

“I informed them we had guitars stolen, gave them the descriptions and the serial numbers and they got that information to their neighboring stores. Sure enough, someone in Little Rock tried to sell those guitars,” he said.

He said a Guitar Center employee in Little Rock recognized the guitars and called police. They arrested the men for felony theft.

Bartlett Police said they’ll also face burglary charges in Tennessee.

Five of the stolen guitars will be returned to Albert's store, he said. He did not have an update on their condition or on the other four guitars.

He also said he'd make security updates in light of the incident.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office did not think this burglary was related to another guitar incident last week on Poplar Avenue.

SCSO spokesperson Earle Farrell said that was a "snatch and grab" incident at a store which was open.