× Grizzlies get back in win column with victory in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY-Mike Conley scored 32 points, Marc Gasol had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the hapless Brooklyn Nets 112-103 on Monday night.

Brandan Wright added 17 points and Vince Carter had 14 as the Grizzlies won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Brook Lopez and Spencer Dinwiddie each had 17 points as the Nets lost their 13th straight overall and 15th straight at home to set a new franchise record for futility.

The Nets trimmed the Grizzlies’ 16-point lead to 99-92 on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s dunk with 3:55 left. However, Conley scored Memphis’ next nine points to clinch the victory.