× Death of person found in Nonconnah Creek ruled a homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —¬† Memphis Police say the death of a person found in Nonconnah Creek was a homicide.

The body was found Saturday afternoon near the 2800 block of Lakeview Road.

Sunday, the Shelby County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide due to head trauma.

Police have not identified the man whose body was found.