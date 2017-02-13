× Dalmatian named Buster rescued after being pushed from moving car

BOCA RATON — A young pup is reportedly doing better after being thrown from a moving vehicle and rescued in Boca Raton.

The woman who rescued the Dalmatian named Buster told WPEC she was traveling behind an SUV on Sunday. Without stopping, the car door suddenly flew open and the dog was pushed into the street. The driver then took off.

“My heart just broke, I started crying,” said Lisa Gabrielle. “I didn’t know what to do.”

She put the dog in her own car and rushed him to the Tri-County Animal Rescue.

Thankfully, the dog was not harmed from the fall, but he is currently at least 20 pounds underweight and has a limp due to a lack of calcium. The animal shelter said they hope to help him gain some weight before adopting him to a loving family.

So far, police have not located the person who abandoned the dog.