A Memphis family speaking out after the loved one was stabbed to death

A memphis family is speaking out after their loved one was stabbed to death in alley in the Medical District. She’s one of the four people killed in the city this weekend.

WREG`S Kristen Holloway sat down with her emotional family who tells us they want justice and closure.

“He butcher my cousin down like dog like she was a hog or something and that`s not right,” said Lisa Stringfellow, a cousin of the victim.

Heartbreak for this family, after find out 40-year-old Celestina Holley was stabbed to death in the 700 block of Roebson Avenue early Saturday morning.

“I cry when I`m alone and I can`t sleep, I really can`t eat and it’s really tough,” said Antrenette VanRensalier daughter of the victim.

Her daughter Antrenette says her mom’s spirit was infectious.

“She was really loving and caring, she loved her children, she loved her grandbaby and she loved being around family,” said VanRensalier.

So what happened?

Antrenette tells WREG, her mom was attacked while going to a friends house.

“We heard that she got into an altercation with someone about a week ago and he attacked her and in her defense she cut him in the face and he told her the next time he sees her, he`s going to kill her,” said VanRensalier.

She says it’s still unclear who the man was and if her knew her mom prior to the stabbing.

“I don`t know if this was a target to our family, we don`t know whats going on… we are afraid right now,” said VanRensalier. “The detective said she has his DNA under nails from whoever attacked her because she fought back and if that true hopefully it leads to whoever it is.”

While this family is planning a funeral, they are still hoping for an arrest and some sort of closure.

“We`ll never get over this, time will heal wounds but we`ll never get over this,” said Stringfellow. “We`ll carry this forever.”

Police haven’t released any information about a suspect.