Three Mid-Southerners win Grammy Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Mid-South music legends will be bringing home Grammy gold back home. At 84 years young, Mississippi blues man Bobby Rush won his first Grammy for best traditional blues album for his project called “Porcupine Meat.” WREG’s Alex Coleman has a story about Rush’s amazing career here.

Another big winner is Stax Records veteran singer and songwriter William Bell. The 78-year-old won the Americana album Grammy for his “This Is Where I l Live” collection. It’s his first major record label release in nearly 40 years.

Justin Timberlake is also a Grammy winner tonight. The Millington, Tennessee, native and pop superstar won in the writer’s category for “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from the movie “Trolls.” It earned the honor for best song written for visual media.