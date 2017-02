MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Let’s give a cheer for these Mid-South cheerleaders! Four schools in our viewing area came away from the UCA High School Nationals with a title.

Dyer County High School won the large varsity coed category.

Dyer County High School – Large Varsity Coed #UCAnationals pic.twitter.com/WQPcVhsDEF — American Cheerleader (@cheerleadermag) February 11, 2017

Germantown had two schools come out on top: Houston High School in super varsity D1 and Houston Middle School in large junior high.

Houston High School – Super Varsity DI #UCAnationals pic.twitter.com/YlLiim3OL9 — American Cheerleader (@cheerleadermag) February 12, 2017

Congratulations to the 2017 Super Varsity DI National Champions from Houston High School! #UCAnationals pic.twitter.com/pFNsTNzANe — UCA (@UCAupdates) February 12, 2017

Houston Middle School absolutely rocked their performance! What a talented team! #UCAnationals pic.twitter.com/ki2A2yp1Od — UCA (@UCAupdates) February 12, 2017

Arlington High School is the champion for small junior varsity.