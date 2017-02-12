Memphis named 4th-most romantic city for dining in US

Photo: kieferpix/Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Love is in the air in the Bluff City.

Memphis was recently ranked No. 4 on a list of the most romantic cities in the United States.

OpenTable, a company that facilitates online restaurant reservations, put together the rankings with a focus on romantic dining. Factors include the percentage of restaurants labeled as “romantic” on OpenTable reviews, the percentage of tables for two and the percentage of people who went to a restaurant on Valentine’s Day last year.

Oklahoma City took the top spot, with St. Louis and Savannah, Georgia, rounding out the top three.

Nashville also made the cut, but further down at No. 21.

Here’s the full list:

  1. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  2. St. Louis, Missouri
  3. Savannah, Georgia
  4. Memphis, Tennessee
  5. Brooklyn, New York
  6. Richmond, Virginia
  7. Charleston, South Carolina
  8. Kansas City, Missouri
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Baltimore, Maryland
  11. Charlotte, North Carolina
  12. Louisville, Kentucky
  13. Lahaina, Hawaii
  14. Portland, Oregon
  15. Scottsdale, Arizona
  16. Miami Beach, Florida
  17. Dallas, Texas
  18. Houston, Texas
  19. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  20. San Diego, California
  21. Nashville, Tennessee
  22. Indianapolis, Indiana
  23. Cincinnati, Ohio
  24. Chicago, Illinois
  25. Atlanta, Georgia