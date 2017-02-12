× Man found shot inside of car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unidentified man was found shot inside of car just after midnight Sunday morning.

Memphis police said officers were responding to a shooting call at 1476 when they located a 23-year-old man sitting inside of his vehicle. Officers were able to determine that he had been shot.

The man was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Memphis police said no arrests have been made at this point, and that this is an ongoing investigation.

WREG will be working to find out more details.