Family and friends identify missing MS fishermen as search resumes

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — The search has resumed for two fishermen who disappeared on Moon Lake Friday afternoon, family tells WREG.

Family and friends have identified the men as Willie Pleas, 32, of Sunflower, MS, and ‘Sun’ (no last name given) of Indianola, MS.

They say both men work for the Moon River Fishing Co. and were fishing for Asian Carpe when their boat capsized shortly after their lunch break.

Pleas’ sister, Tameka Pleas, says rescue crews began searching for the men again Sunday morning after calling off the search Saturday because of high winds.

Pleas tells WREG that their family feels officials with the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Fish and Wildlife aren’t doing enough to help find their loved one.

“They don’t have the proper boats and equipment,” she said, “yet still will not call for help to speed up finding Willie and the other young man. Willie’s family is praying and is asking the public to pray that their family member is found.”

A family friend of Sun’s tells WREG that his mother hired a professional dive team Saturday, and was told by authorities that they would be arrested if they entered the lake.

He also says that he’s not expecting the men to be found alive.

Family and friends now say the boat of the two men has been found.

WREG has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.