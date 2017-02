× Woman found dead in alley

Memphis, Tenn. — An unidentified woman was found dead in an alley Saturday morning.

The woman was found in the alley at 749 Robeson.

According to the Memphis Police Department, she had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. WREG will be working to find out more information.

Police originally said the victim was found Feb. 6 but later corrected that.