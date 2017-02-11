× Vols blow another big lead in loss to Georgia

KNOXVILLE, TN – J.J. Frazier scored 20 of his 29 points after halftime as Georgia erased a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat Tennessee 76-75 and snap a three-game losing streak.

The comeback enabled Georgia (14-11, 5-7 SEC) to change its frustrating recent track record in road games.

Georgia had lost its last four road contests by a total of 16 points, including overtime defeats at No. 17 Florida and No. 15 Kentucky.

Tennessee (14-11, 6-6) has led by at least 13 points in the second half of each of its last three losses. Grant Williams matched a career high with 30 points for the Volunteers.

Mike Edwards started a 7-0 run that gave Georgia a 70-64 lead. Tennessee got to within 73-71 on Lamonte Turner’s 3-pointer with 59.5 seconds remaining, but Frazier answered by driving to the basket for a 3-point play with 20.8 seconds left.