× Rebels with a huge rally to knock off Auburn

OXFORD, MS. – Terence Davis scored 26 points, all after halftime, as Mississippi erased a 23-point second half deficit Saturday to defeat Auburn 90-84.

Cullen Neal scored 20 points for the Rebels (15-10, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) and Deandre Burnett added 18 points, including 10 free throws in the final 1:17 to preserve the win. Sebastian Saiz added 10 points and a team-high 8 rebounds for the Rebels.

Auburn (16-9, 5-7) was led by Ronnie Johnson with 18 points, while Mustapha Heron and Danjel Purifoy added 16 and 12 points, respectively.

The Tigers built a 52-29 lead on a 3-point shot by Heron with 18:13 left before the decisive surge by the Rebels.

The Rebels led 78-71 on a Davis lay-up with 2:08 left, setting up 12 consecutive free throws, 10 by Burnett, to seal it. The Rebels finished 27 of 31 (87 percent) from the free throw line and 29 of 66 (43 percent) from the field.