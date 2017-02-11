Pregnant woman hit by car thanks bystanders for protecting her

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is thankful to be alive and for her unborn baby to be OK after being hit by a car.

The car hit Nicole Lewis while she was walking in a crosswalk, KOTV reported. She suffered a broken leg and many bruises.

Tulsa Police Looking For Driver Who Hit Pregnant Woman Outside BOK Center https://t.co/dmDvdjpbTB pic.twitter.com/50QUWnJlJl — News On 6 (@NewsOn6) February 11, 2017

Her mother, Stephanie Lewis, told KOTV bystanders protected Nicole after the crash by surrounding her to make sure no other cars hit her while she was down, and for that the family is especially grateful.

“This is my first grandchild, and your whole life passes in front of your eyes,” Stephanie said. “We were just so scared that we lost them both.”

The driver left the scene, and police are trying to track him or her down.