North Carolina man still skating up a storm at 90

HICKORY, N.C. — Most of us will probably be resigned to a life of sitting down by the time we’re 90 — if we even make it there — but this man isn’t letting his age hold him back from being active.

Gene Elliott started roller skating when he was 5 years old, and he’s still at it 85 years later, WBTV reports.

The 90-year-old from North Carolina goes to a skating rink twice a week, and he looks as good as anyone.

“When I get out on the floor, I’m back in my 70s. If I’ve got my music, it’s all I think about,” he told WBTV.

It’s thanks to skating that Elliott met his wife, Mary Lee. The two met at a roller rink, and Elliott said she originally thought he was a show-off.

They enjoyed skating together throughout their marriage, but sadly Mary Lee suffered a stroke 16 years ago, and Elliott put down his skates to take care of her until she died.

He ended up picking his skates back up when his daughter asked him to come to a fundraiser at the rink, but things took a turn for the worse again in 2016 when he became severely ill.

But it wasn’t his time to leave this world yet.

After months of recovery — including relearning how to walk — he rolled onto the rink again.

“Least thing I think about is falling, I’m having too much fun roller skating. Get up, get off the couch and find something to do that’s active. This is a good place to start right here.”