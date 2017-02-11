× Hogs hand LSU an 11th straight loss

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Dusty Hannahs and Daryl Macon scored 17 points each and Arkansas rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat LSU 78-70 on Saturday night.

The Razorbacks (18-7, 7-5 SEC) trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half and took control of the game with outstanding 3-point shooting. After making just three shots from behind the arc in the first half, Arkansas made seven after halftime.

Hannahs made four of his five 3-pointers after halftime with all four makes coming in the first seven minutes. During that time, the Razorbacks took a 50-46 lead.

Arkansas had as much as a 12-point advantage in the second half.

Anton Beard scored 11 points and Dustin Thomas nearly had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds for Arkansas.

Antonio Blakeney led LSU (9-15, 1-11) with 21 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Duop Reath accounted for 14 points and 15 rebounds. Brandon Sampson had 12 points for the Tigers, who lost their 11th game in a row.