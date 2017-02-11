Daughter has no regrets for writing brutal obit

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A woman wrote a brutally honest obituary about her father, and it is bringing her praise and scathing criticism, KTRK reports.

The obituary has been so popular, it actually crashed the funeral home’s website. The daughter, Sheila Smith, says she has no regrets.

It starts out like most obituaries: “Leslie Ray Charping was born in Galveston, Texas, on November 20, 1942, and passed away January 30, 2017…”

But it quickly takes a turn: “…which was 29 years longer than expected and much longer than he deserved.”

“I told the truth,” Smith said. “I am not sorry for telling the truth, and I am not sorry for standing up for myself.”

Charping wasn’t a good man. He’s served time in prison and was, by several accounts, both physically and verbally abusive.

His daughter says she couldn’t bear to lie about it.

“For someone that knew him and family members that knew him and to see something on there was a complete lie would’ve been an insult to everyone that he did bad things to,” she said. “I couldn’t write that in good conscience because it’s not going to bring closure to anyone or to myself.”

The obituary has gone viral, getting so much attention Smith says supervisors at work have asked her not to respond.

“When you don’t talk about it and you don’t acknowledge the problem even exists, it just grows. It’s not going to stop until people say this is a problem and they talk about it. No services will be held, there will be no prayers for eternal peace and no apologizes to the family he tortured. Leslie’s remains will be cremated and kept in the barn until “Ray,” the family donkey’s, wood shavings run out.”