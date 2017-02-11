× 63-year-old still missing after almost two weeks

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man remains missing after nearly two weeks.

John E. Sheilds, 63, was reported missing Jan. 30 from the Centennial Gardens Apartments near Hacks Cross Road.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, he suffers from dementia and diabetes and doesn’t have his medication with him.

SCSO, with the help of other agencies, sent out a big search party on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 of more than 50 deputies, dogs, helicopters and utility vehicles to try to locate Sheilds.

SCSO announced on the second day it had suspended the search without finding him.

Sheilds’ cousin told WREG Saturday he is still missing.