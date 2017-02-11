× 3 rushed to hospital, 1 arrested, after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people were rushed to the hospital after a crash Friday night.

It happened at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Belleair Drive. Memphis police said three cars crashed when one of the drivers failed to yield at a stop sign. The drivers of two of the vehicles, a 2005 Toyota Venza and a 2015 Dodge Charger, stayed on the scene. The driver of an unknown third vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Memphis police said a witness told them that she had seen the driver of the 2015 Dodge Charger drag racing with the driver of the unknown third vehicle prior to the accident, but that she did not see the crash.

The first driver was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The second driver, Cordero Ragland, was transported to the Regional Medical center in non-critical condition. An unidentified passenger was also transported to the Regional Medical center in non-critical condition.

Ragland was later arrested and charged with drag racing, two counts of aggravated assault and driving with a suspended license.