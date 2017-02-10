× Victims in overnight shooting near LeMoyne-Owen identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about an overnight shooting near LeMoyne-Owen College that left one man dead and another recovering in the hospital.

We have learned the victims in this case are Dominque Peeples and Donquarious Alexander.

Alexander, also known as DQ-18, was shot and killed in the 800 block of Garden Row Drive at the College Park Apartments after some opened fire.

Peeples’ family said he is currently in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not provided any information about the shooter or a possible motive, which leaves many in the neighborhood on edge.

“It could’ve been me, it could’ve been my nieces or nephews, it could’ve been you. Lord just bless our neighborhood. Just bless people that are trying to do good,” said one neighbor.

If you can help authorities, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.