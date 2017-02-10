× Two injured after car crashes into patio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two people are in the hospital recovering after a one-vehicle crash near the Liberty Bowl.

Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday at the Villas at Chickasaw Apartments on Central Ave. near Buntyn St.

According to a preliminary report, the car lost control in the curve on Central Ave. and crashed through a fence at the complex.

The vehicle narrowly missed the building itself but caused extensive damage to the patio area.

Firefighters say at least two people were taken to the Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet if any charges will be filed against the driver.