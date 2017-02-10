× Tennessee teacher banned after “only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter’ tweet

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A substitute teacher has been banned by a Tennessee school district after he made politically charged comments referencing violence on Facebook.

Rutherford County Schools said yesterday they heard about the controversial Facebook posts a substitute teacher put online, including “the only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter.”

And a month later replying to a different comment saying, “shooting them sounds more appealing than getting along with them.”

In a statement, Rutherford County Schools called the comments “inappropriate and threatening” and told the contracting company the substitute teacher works for that he won’t be allowed to work there anymore.

David Colin said the school is making too much out of his comments.

“I think this whole thing has been blown way out of proportion,” Colin said. “That morning there were millions of volatile comments made by millions of people.”

Colin admits the comments being attributed to him are authentic, the first of which was posted the day after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

He believes it’s only come to light now because people are threatening him over another political post he wrote to Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) and then went digging into other posts he had made in the past and unearthed the attack on Trump supporters.

“I don’t want this to be about the posting,” Colin said. “it’s more about what comes after using people’s freedom of speech and trying to use that to browbeat one side against the other.”

However, Colin said he would tone down the violent nature of the comments, if he could.

“I’d probably phrase it a little bit differently, but I would still speak out,” Colin said.

He also said he would never act on any of those thoughts.