Paris to build protective glass walls at the Eiffel Tower to stop terrorists

PARIS — Paris is planning to erect two glass walls near the base of the Eiffel Tower in an effort to to stop terror attacks and keep it looking good in photographs.

The city has relied on protective metal fences positioned around the base of the tower since the Euro 2016 soccer championship.

The permanent glass walls are designed to replace the metal barriers on the north and south sides of the monument.

In the last two years, 238 people have been killed in terror attacks in France.

Jean-François Martins, the deputy mayor in charge of tourism, said the current metal fences are “disgraceful.”

“It is useful in term of security, but it ruins the view of the monument,” he said in a statement.

Martins said the new glass walls will provide Parisians and tourists alike with unobstructed views of the monument from Champ de Mars park and the Iena Bridge. Both are popular photo spots.

The French capital has beefed up security around its most popular tourist attractions following a wave of deadly terrorist attacks.

Local media said the glass walls will be 8 feet tall.

The city describes the Eiffel Tower as the most visited fee-paying monument in the world.

Entry to the forecourt of the tower will remain free, Martins said.

In January, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo proposed a 15-year, $318 million upgrade to the Eiffel Tower.

The plan would include better elevators, stronger security, refurbished lights and an improved visitor entrance.

The Eiffel Tower welcomes about 6 million visitors a year and makes about $87 million in revenue.

About $14.5 million is spent on upkeep.

The renovation plan would raise that to $21 million.