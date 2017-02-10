× ‘Overtly racist’ elementary assignment causes a stir in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A 6th grader’s homework assignment raised a few eyebrows in Texas this past week.

Students at Scotsdale Elementary School in El Paso were given a list of 30 statements and asked to determine if they were fact or opinion. Some of them, like the ones that said “Asians are small people” and “Black people eat chicken,” are “overtly racist,” one parent said.

After reviewing the document, the school district agreed saying, “Our teachers are provided the academic freedom to choose the instructional materials for their assignments; however, this academic freedom sometimes results in assignments that are insensitive or inappropriate. The language in this particular assignment is not in any way condoned by the Ysleta Independent School District. This incident is now an internal personnel matter, and it will be handled administratively by the district.”

“I hope something like this helps bring awareness and raises questions for others to question this kind of things, to look it over and see what’s going on in the curriculum and what are our kids been taught,”the father told KFOX.

The school system said the teacher who assigned the homework did not create it. Instead, they grabbed it from a teacher resource platform.