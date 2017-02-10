× Mid-South man says Samsung phone caught on fire and “blew up”

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — It seems Samsung’s recalled Galaxy Note 7 isn’t its only phone to spontaneously combust.

One Mid-South man says his Galaxy S6 Active caught on fire and “blew up,” just inches from where he and his wife were sleeping.

Lindsay Spencer is a longtime Samsung customer, but that may change after what happened to him early Thursday morning.

Spencer says he woke up in the middle of the night coughing and choking, only to find his bedroom filled with smoke.

“When I took a deep breath, I sucked in all the smoke,” he said. “Raised up, looked down, my gym shorts were smoking, red hot from the phone sitting on it.”

That’s when he realized his cell phone was on fire, shooting out 6-inch flames.

“It kind of clicked to me then, my phone blew up,” Spencer said. “I couldn’t see anything because the whole room was filled with smoke. I couldn’t even see my wife on the other side of the bed.”

More than 24 hours later, the smell of smoke still lingered in the air in their bedroom, where the phone was charging when he says it caught on fire.

“If I would have been sleeping another five minutes, the whole house would have been in flames,” Spencer said.

AT 5: Exploding cell phone? A Mid-South man says his @samsung Galaxy S6 Active caught on fire & blew up while he was sleeping. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/WGgTA7yE9P — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) February 10, 2017

He wrapped the phone up in his gym shorts and rushed outside to smother the flames, while his wife checked on their two young daughters.

“I never thought it would happen to me,” Spencer said. “You see it on TV, you see it on social media, but for it to strike home, it was a shock.”

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 was recalled last fall after countless phones caught on fire or exploded.

And one California couple sued the company in October after their Galaxy S6 Active – the same model as Spencer’s – exploded, claiming Samsung has known about the problems for years, but did nothing.

Now, Spencer wants answers.

“They need to do something.”

He warns people to do their research before buying a phone, and if you do have a Samsung, not to leave it plugged in while you’re sleeping.

Spencer tells us he and his wife spoke with representatives from AT&T and Samsung Thursday and was told the company is still trying to find a solution.

In a statement Friday afternoon, a Samsung spokesperson told WREG it stands by its products:

“Samsung stands behind the quality and safety of the more than 10 million Galaxy S6 family phones in the U.S. We are making every effort to reach out to Mr. Spencer to retrieve the device and learn more about what happened. Until Samsung is able to obtain and examine any device, it is impossible to determine the true cause of any incident. Mobile phones are complex devices and there are many factors that could contribute to their malfunction. Any customer who has questions or experiences an issue with a Samsung product should contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG.”