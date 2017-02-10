× Man convicted of raping young relative faces 25 years with no parole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of raping a relative back in 2013 has been found guilty of the crime by a jury.

After a week long trial, Felipe Gonzalez was convicted of entering the Raleigh home, dragging the young child out of bed and raping her before her parents returned home.

The District Attorney’s Office said the 43-year-old faces a minimum of 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.